EBAY (eBay Inc.) climbed 3.76 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) on September 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $43.15, soaring 3.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.87 and dropped to $43.09 before settling in for the closing price of $43.04. Within the past 52 weeks, EBAY’s price has moved between $40.52 and $81.19.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 2.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -89.00%. With a float of $544.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $556.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.66, operating margin of +28.85, and the pretax margin is +3.80.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of eBay Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 594,768. In this transaction VP, Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 12,107 shares at a rate of $49.13, taking the stock ownership to the 7,122 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,633 for $47.95, making the entire transaction worth $174,217. This insider now owns 14,929 shares in total.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.40 while generating a return on equity of 3.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.92% during the next five years compared to -43.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

eBay Inc. (EBAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Looking closely at eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY), its last 5-days average volume was 5.44 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, eBay Inc.’s (EBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 26.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.73. However, in the short run, eBay Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.32. Second resistance stands at $45.99. The third major resistance level sits at $47.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.76.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.90 billion based on 549,368K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,420 M and income totals 13,608 M. The company made 2,422 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -531,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.