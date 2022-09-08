GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -0.59% last month.

On September 07, 2022, GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) opened at $28.50, higher 0.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.055 and dropped to $28.31 before settling in for the closing price of $28.55. Price fluctuations for GFL have ranged from $24.00 to $43.71 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 42.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.10% at the time writing. With a float of $297.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $366.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.01, operating margin of +0.45, and the pretax margin is -12.90.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Waste Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GFL Environmental Inc. is 6.62%, while institutional ownership is 93.41%.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -10.98 while generating a return on equity of -10.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)

The latest stats from [GFL Environmental Inc., GFL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.48 million was superior to 1.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, GFL Environmental Inc.’s (GFL) raw stochastic average was set at 47.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.48. The third major resistance level sits at $29.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.99. The third support level lies at $27.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Key Stats

There are currently 338,300K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,409 M according to its annual income of -484,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,337 M and its income totaled 50,350 K.