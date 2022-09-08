Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) average volume reaches $1.51M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On September 07, 2022, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) opened at $3.21, lower -1.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.2754 and dropped to $3.17 before settling in for the closing price of $3.24. Price fluctuations for HYLN have ranged from $2.69 to $9.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -119.00% at the time writing. With a float of $110.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2076.00, operating margin of -48048.50, and the pretax margin is -48024.00.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 19.40%, while institutional ownership is 30.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 227,065. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 68,579 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 364,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 400,000 for $4.47, making the entire transaction worth $1,787,600. This insider now owns 32,972,856 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -48024.00 while generating a return on equity of -16.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -119.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 28.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 809.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.07 million, its volume of 1.84 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.26 in the near term. At $3.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.05.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

There are currently 173,568K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 566.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 200 K according to its annual income of -96,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 170 K and its income totaled -33,480 K.