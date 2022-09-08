Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) average volume reaches $1.98M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) on September 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $203.36, soaring 4.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $211.37 and dropped to $202.44 before settling in for the closing price of $202.30. Within the past 52 weeks, ISRG’s price has moved between $186.83 and $369.69.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 58.60%. With a float of $355.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.10 million.

The firm has a total of 9793 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.00, operating margin of +31.89, and the pretax margin is +33.10.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 142,218. In this transaction Director of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $237.03, taking the stock ownership to the 720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Director sold 6,375 for $238.04, making the entire transaction worth $1,517,487. This insider now owns 11,224 shares in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.19) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +29.85 while generating a return on equity of 15.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.45% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Intuitive Surgical Inc., ISRG], we can find that recorded value of 1.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.46.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) raw stochastic average was set at 19.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $218.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $264.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $214.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $217.16. The third major resistance level sits at $222.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $205.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $199.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $196.15.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 76.21 billion based on 357,111K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,710 M and income totals 1,705 M. The company made 1,522 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 307,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.