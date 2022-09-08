Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 57,320 K

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) on September 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.00, soaring 4.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.38 and dropped to $6.9704 before settling in for the closing price of $7.01. Within the past 52 weeks, JMIA’s price has moved between $4.47 and $21.86.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.40%. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4484 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.8 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 50.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.48 in the near term. At $7.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.66.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 732.10 million based on 99,877K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 177,930 K and income totals -226,870 K. The company made 57,320 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -68,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.