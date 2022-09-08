Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) average volume reaches $2.92M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on September 07, 2022, with Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) stock priced at $10.52, down -0.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.725 and dropped to $10.35 before settling in for the closing price of $10.60. KD’s price has ranged from $9.10 to $52.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -15.20%. With a float of $202.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.30 million.

The firm has a total of 90000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.18, operating margin of -3.70, and the pretax margin is -10.30.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 57,950. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $11.59, taking the stock ownership to the 35,389 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $10.59, making the entire transaction worth $211,752. This insider now owns 50,389 shares in total.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -12.43 while generating a return on equity of -61.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kyndryl Holdings Inc., KD], we can find that recorded value of 2.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (KD) raw stochastic average was set at 26.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.90. The third major resistance level sits at $11.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.96.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.39 billion, the company has a total of 226,763K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,657 M while annual income is -2,319 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,288 M while its latest quarter income was -250,000 K.