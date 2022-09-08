Last month’s performance of -30.78% for Missfresh Limited (MF) is certainly impressive

September 07, 2022, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) trading session started at the price of $0.1151, that was 7.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1351 and dropped to $0.1076 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. A 52-week range for MF has been $0.09 – $5.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.70%. With a float of $28.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.45 million.

In an organization with 1429 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.42, operating margin of -26.82, and the pretax margin is -26.89.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Missfresh Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Missfresh Limited is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -35.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Missfresh Limited (MF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.24

Technical Analysis of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Missfresh Limited’s (MF) raw stochastic average was set at 2.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 210.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2159, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7303. However, in the short run, Missfresh Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1332. Second resistance stands at $0.1479. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1607. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1057, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0929. The third support level lies at $0.0782 if the price breaches the second support level.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Key Stats

There are 206,657K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.30 million. As of now, sales total 935,690 K while income totals -251,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,122 M while its last quarter net income were -973,668 K.