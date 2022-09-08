Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) to new highs

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) kicked off on September 07, 2022, at the price of $88.88, up 3.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.29 and dropped to $88.88 before settling in for the closing price of $89.06. Over the past 52 weeks, EW has traded in a range of $85.58-$131.73.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 12.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.80%. With a float of $614.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $620.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.57, operating margin of +30.78, and the pretax margin is +32.53.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 644,538. In this transaction CVP, TAVR of this company sold 7,242 shares at a rate of $89.00, taking the stock ownership to the 202,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 19,875 for $104.74, making the entire transaction worth $2,081,772. This insider now owns 157,353 shares in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +28.73 while generating a return on equity of 28.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.81% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Looking closely at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), its last 5-days average volume was 2.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.59.

During the past 100 days, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) raw stochastic average was set at 14.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.35. However, in the short run, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $93.22. Second resistance stands at $94.46. The third major resistance level sits at $96.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $86.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 57.94 billion has total of 619,943K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,233 M in contrast with the sum of 1,503 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,374 M and last quarter income was 406,400 K.