Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) to new highs

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) kicked off on September 07, 2022, at the price of $0.22, down -6.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.23 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Over the past 52 weeks, NBY has traded in a range of $0.17-$0.77.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -6.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.30%. With a float of $42.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 29 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.03, operating margin of -105.24, and the pretax margin is -69.16.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 30,000. In this transaction CEO, GC and Director of this company bought 69,767 shares at a rate of $0.43, taking the stock ownership to the 73,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s CFO bought 36,765 for $0.44, making the entire transaction worth $16,177. This insider now owns 127,461 shares in total.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -69.16 while generating a return on equity of -51.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.55 million, its volume of 0.35 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NBY) raw stochastic average was set at 18.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2578, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2960. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2233 in the near term. At $0.2407, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2539. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1927, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1795. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1621.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.92 million has total of 53,513K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,420 K in contrast with the sum of -5,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,050 K and last quarter income was -2,160 K.