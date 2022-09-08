Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) last year’s performance of -32.72% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On September 07, 2022, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) opened at $16.48, higher 0.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.2894 and dropped to $16.48 before settling in for the closing price of $17.08. Price fluctuations for NWL have ranged from $16.99 to $26.45 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 2.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 173.60% at the time writing. With a float of $411.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.49, operating margin of +10.10, and the pretax margin is +6.54.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Newell Brands Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 274,999,998. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 10,634,184 shares at a rate of $25.86, taking the stock ownership to the 33,070,432 shares.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +5.40 while generating a return on equity of 14.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 173.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.01% during the next five years compared to 75.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Looking closely at Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL), its last 5-days average volume was 4.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Newell Brands Inc.’s (NWL) raw stochastic average was set at 8.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.58. However, in the short run, Newell Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.51. Second resistance stands at $17.80. The third major resistance level sits at $18.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.89.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Key Stats

There are currently 413,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,589 M according to its annual income of 572,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,534 M and its income totaled 204,000 K.