No matter how cynical the overall market is, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) performance over the last week is recorded -4.73%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) on September 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.52, soaring 4.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.51 before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. Within the past 52 weeks, CCO’s price has moved between $0.91 and $4.10.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -3.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.20%. With a float of $468.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $475.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.86, operating margin of +6.69, and the pretax margin is -20.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 886,557. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 561,112 shares at a rate of $1.58, taking the stock ownership to the 104,872,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 68,207 for $3.72, making the entire transaction worth $253,730. This insider now owns 167,551 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -35.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Looking closely at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.42 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 29.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4574, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5164. However, in the short run, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6700. Second resistance stands at $1.7300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4500. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3900.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 766.65 million based on 475,291K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,241 M and income totals -433,820 K. The company made 643,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -65,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.