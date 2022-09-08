No matter how cynical the overall market is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) performance over the last week is recorded -2.93%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) kicked off on September 07, 2022, at the price of $46.55, up 3.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.07 and dropped to $46.46 before settling in for the closing price of $46.51. Over the past 52 weeks, CCEP has traded in a range of $42.33-$61.02.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 8.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 96.80%. With a float of $201.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $457.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 33000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.82, operating margin of +13.04, and the pretax margin is +10.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is 55.82%, while institutional ownership is 31.90%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +7.14 while generating a return on equity of 15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.35% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.05

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.34 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) raw stochastic average was set at 19.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.59 in the near term. At $49.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.20 billion has total of 484,380K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,283 M in contrast with the sum of 1,162 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,794 M and last quarter income was 134,000 K.