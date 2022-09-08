No matter how cynical the overall market is, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) performance over the last week is recorded 1.67%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) kicked off on September 07, 2022, at the price of $109.75, up 3.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $113.55 and dropped to $109.75 before settling in for the closing price of $109.73. Over the past 52 weeks, IFF has traded in a range of $105.38-$155.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 30.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -65.20%. With a float of $254.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.75, operating margin of +7.65, and the pretax margin is +3.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 1,250,000. In this transaction EVP, Operations of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $125.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,237 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s President, Scent sold 629 for $132.59, making the entire transaction worth $83,399. This insider now owns 8,180 shares in total.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.33) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +2.30 while generating a return on equity of 1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.55% during the next five years compared to -26.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (IFF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Looking closely at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.01.

During the past 100 days, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (IFF) raw stochastic average was set at 26.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.98. However, in the short run, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $114.60. Second resistance stands at $115.97. The third major resistance level sits at $118.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $107.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 29.08 billion has total of 254,947K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,656 M in contrast with the sum of 270,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,307 M and last quarter income was 107,000 K.