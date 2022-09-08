No matter how cynical the overall market is, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) performance over the last week is recorded 2.78%

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) kicked off on September 07, 2022, at the price of $152.70, up 3.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $157.94 and dropped to $152.30 before settling in for the closing price of $152.37. Over the past 52 weeks, MAR has traded in a range of $131.01-$195.90.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 507.20%. With a float of $263.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $328.20 million.

The firm has a total of 120000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.63, operating margin of +12.85, and the pretax margin is +8.52.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Lodging Industry. The insider ownership of Marriott International Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 367,436. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,145 shares at a rate of $171.30, taking the stock ownership to the 1,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Group President sold 3,647 for $185.00, making the entire transaction worth $674,695. This insider now owns 19,252 shares in total.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.9) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +7.93 while generating a return on equity of 119.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 507.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.50% during the next five years compared to 4.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Marriott International Inc.’s (MAR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Marriott International Inc., MAR], we can find that recorded value of 2.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.01.

During the past 100 days, Marriott International Inc.’s (MAR) raw stochastic average was set at 40.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $152.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $161.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $159.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $161.59. The third major resistance level sits at $165.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $153.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $150.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $148.31.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 51.06 billion has total of 324,551K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,857 M in contrast with the sum of 1,099 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,338 M and last quarter income was 678,000 K.