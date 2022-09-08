No matter how cynical the overall market is PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) performance over the last week is recorded 0.44%

A new trading day began on September 07, 2022, with PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) stock priced at $32.73, up 0.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.16 and dropped to $32.1086 before settling in for the closing price of $33.65. PBF’s price has ranged from $9.23 to $44.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 11.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 116.20%. With a float of $109.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3418 employees.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of PBF Energy Inc. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 3,753,540. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $37.54, taking the stock ownership to the 80,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 sold 538,500 for $37.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,147,816. This insider now owns 11,745,500 shares in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $10.58 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PBF Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.21, a number that is poised to hit 5.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) saw its 5-day average volume 2.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.02.

During the past 100 days, PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) raw stochastic average was set at 48.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.72 in the near term. At $35.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.61.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.94 billion, the company has a total of 121,924K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,253 M while annual income is 231,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,078 M while its latest quarter income was 1,204 M.