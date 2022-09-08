No matter how cynical the overall market is Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) performance over the last week is recorded -2.58%

On September 07, 2022, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) opened at $0.58, higher 5.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.612 and dropped to $0.5712 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. Price fluctuations for RMO have ranged from $0.44 to $5.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 175.60% at the time writing. With a float of $140.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 293 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -127.04, operating margin of -698.02, and the pretax margin is +59.74.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Romeo Power Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 26.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 2,834,274. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,654,954 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 11,905,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,420,046 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $2,561,337. This insider now owns 13,559,954 shares in total.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +59.69 while generating a return on equity of 4.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 175.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Romeo Power Inc. (RMO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Romeo Power Inc.’s (RMO) raw stochastic average was set at 19.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6232, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6622. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6221 in the near term. At $0.6375, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6629. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5813, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5559. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5405.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Key Stats

There are currently 185,909K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 113.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,800 K according to its annual income of 10,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,730 K and its income totaled -40,440 K.