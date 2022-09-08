No matter how cynical the overall market is, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) performance over the last week is recorded -10.43%

A new trading day began on September 07, 2022, with Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) stock priced at $0.20, down -1.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.202 and dropped to $0.1926 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. VBLT’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $2.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.70%. With a float of $53.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.39 million.

The firm has a total of 41 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 23.95%, while institutional ownership is 20.50%.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vascular Biogenics Ltd., VBLT], we can find that recorded value of 2.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s (VBLT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 276.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7322, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4006. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2038. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2076. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2132. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1944, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1888. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1850.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.23 million, the company has a total of 69,327K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 770 K while annual income is -29,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 60 K while its latest quarter income was -9,430 K.