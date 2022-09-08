Phillips 66 (PSX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 48,577 M

A new trading day began on September 07, 2022, with Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) stock priced at $85.08, down -0.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.7599 and dropped to $84.03 before settling in for the closing price of $86.76. PSX’s price has ranged from $63.19 to $111.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 132.70%. With a float of $479.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $483.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14000 employees.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Phillips 66 is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 16,093,635. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 146,700 shares at a rate of $109.70, taking the stock ownership to the 656,563 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 59,100 for $110.21, making the entire transaction worth $6,513,452. This insider now owns 48,201 shares in total.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.32 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.30% during the next five years compared to 0.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Phillips 66’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.61, a number that is poised to hit 4.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.94 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.05.

During the past 100 days, Phillips 66’s (PSX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $87.38 in the near term. At $88.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $90.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $81.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 40.52 billion, the company has a total of 481,051K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 111,476 M while annual income is 1,317 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 48,577 M while its latest quarter income was 3,167 M.