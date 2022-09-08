Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) plunged -1.86 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On September 07, 2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) opened at $232.83, lower -1.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $237.1425 and dropped to $231.00 before settling in for the closing price of $238.99. Price fluctuations for PXD have ranged from $131.98 to $279.76 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 38.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 810.30% at the time writing. With a float of $237.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.00 million.

In an organization with 1932 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.25, operating margin of +36.62, and the pretax margin is +15.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 717,250. In this transaction EVP, Corporate Operations of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $286.90, taking the stock ownership to the 47,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s SVP, Human Resources sold 1,835 for $279.02, making the entire transaction worth $512,002. This insider now owns 4,876 shares in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7) by $0.74. This company achieved a net margin of +11.82 while generating a return on equity of 12.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 810.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.79% during the next five years compared to 35.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.17, a number that is poised to hit 8.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 29.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.53 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.20.

During the past 100 days, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s (PXD) raw stochastic average was set at 38.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $228.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $228.53. However, in the short run, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $237.46. Second resistance stands at $240.37. The third major resistance level sits at $243.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $231.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $228.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $225.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Key Stats

There are currently 241,959K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 57.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,643 M according to its annual income of 2,118 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,920 M and its income totaled 2,371 M.