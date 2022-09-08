Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) kicked off at the price of $1.86: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

September 07, 2022, Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) trading session started at the price of $1.75, that was 6.90% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.86 and dropped to $1.71 before settling in for the closing price of $1.74. A 52-week range for QUOT has been $1.68 – $7.92.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.70%. With a float of $87.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.37 million.

The firm has a total of 1162 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.95, operating margin of -2.23, and the pretax margin is -8.04.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quotient Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Quotient Technology Inc. is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 10,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $1.80, taking the stock ownership to the 141,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.83, making the entire transaction worth $9,150. This insider now owns 375,108 shares in total.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8.74 while generating a return on equity of -18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -16.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89 and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quotient Technology Inc., QUOT], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Technology Inc.’s (QUOT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5994, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.1905. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9600. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6600. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6100.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Key Stats

There are 96,389K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 183.43 million. As of now, sales total 521,490 K while income totals -45,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 69,250 K while its last quarter net income were -43,360 K.