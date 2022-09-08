R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) last year’s performance of 11.29% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

September 07, 2022, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) trading session started at the price of $20.80, that was 8.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.36 and dropped to $20.67 before settling in for the closing price of $20.56. A 52-week range for RCM has been $18.73 – $27.86.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 20.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -785.00%. With a float of $272.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $278.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.86, operating margin of +12.45, and the pretax margin is +8.60.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward R1 RCM Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of R1 RCM Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 1,000,280. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $25.01, taking the stock ownership to the 123,772 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 200,000 for $24.98, making the entire transaction worth $4,996,600. This insider now owns 2,792,221 shares in total.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.59 while generating a return on equity of 28.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -785.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -37.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Looking closely at R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.66 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, R1 RCM Inc.’s (RCM) raw stochastic average was set at 39.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.78. However, in the short run, R1 RCM Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.87. Second resistance stands at $23.46. The third major resistance level sits at $24.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.49.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Key Stats

There are 416,071K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.56 billion. As of now, sales total 1,475 M while income totals 97,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 391,900 K while its last quarter net income were -20,400 K.