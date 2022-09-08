Recent developments with Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.49 cents.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) kicked off on September 07, 2022, at the price of $59.61, up 3.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.66 and dropped to $59.085 before settling in for the closing price of $59.70. Over the past 52 weeks, CDAY has traded in a range of $43.23-$130.37.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 7.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 75.80%. With a float of $151.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7462 employees.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 722,417. In this transaction EVP, CPTO of this company sold 11,418 shares at a rate of $63.27, taking the stock ownership to the 99,603 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s EVP, Chief Revenue Officer sold 4,315 for $53.00, making the entire transaction worth $228,689. This insider now owns 59,441 shares in total.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 60.20% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s (CDAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 180.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s (CDAY) raw stochastic average was set at 66.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.51 in the near term. At $63.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $65.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.22. The third support level lies at $57.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.44 billion has total of 153,057K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,024 M in contrast with the sum of -75,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 301,200 K and last quarter income was -19,800 K.