Recent developments with Dow Inc. (DOW) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.35 cents.

On September 07, 2022, Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) opened at $48.34, higher 0.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.245 and dropped to $48.03 before settling in for the closing price of $48.59. Price fluctuations for DOW have ranged from $48.27 to $71.86 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 2.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 411.70% at the time writing. With a float of $717.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $725.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 35700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.90, operating margin of +14.35, and the pretax margin is +14.82.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dow Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 67.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 20,962. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400 shares at a rate of $52.41, taking the stock ownership to the 1,175 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s President and CFO sold 104,101 for $68.70, making the entire transaction worth $7,151,530. This insider now owns 114,206 shares in total.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.14) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +11.42 while generating a return on equity of 41.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 411.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.26% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dow Inc. (DOW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.93, a number that is poised to hit 1.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc. (DOW)

The latest stats from [Dow Inc., DOW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.44 million was superior to 5.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Dow Inc.’s (DOW) raw stochastic average was set at 3.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.96. The third major resistance level sits at $50.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.53. The third support level lies at $47.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Key Stats

There are currently 718,167K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 54,968 M according to its annual income of 6,311 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,664 M and its income totaled 1,661 M.