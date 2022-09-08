Recent developments with LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.26 cents.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) kicked off on September 07, 2022, at the price of $80.00, up 1.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.74 and dropped to $79.34 before settling in for the closing price of $80.57. Over the past 52 weeks, LYB has traded in a range of $80.10-$112.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 9.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 294.90%. With a float of $254.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $328.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.90, operating margin of +15.91, and the pretax margin is +14.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 3,758,485. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 33,880 shares at a rate of $110.94, taking the stock ownership to the 39,612 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Director sold 2,640 for $111.44, making the entire transaction worth $294,204. This insider now owns 7,020 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.52) by $0.48. This company achieved a net margin of +12.15 while generating a return on equity of 56.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.95% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.46, a number that is poised to hit 4.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

The latest stats from [LyondellBasell Industries N.V., LYB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.85 million was superior to 2.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 5.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $82.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $83.26. The third major resistance level sits at $84.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.46. The third support level lies at $77.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.94 billion has total of 326,206K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 46,173 M in contrast with the sum of 5,610 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,838 M and last quarter income was 1,644 M.