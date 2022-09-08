Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 961,470 K

On September 07, 2022, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) opened at $14.63, higher 1.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.92 and dropped to $14.52 before settling in for the closing price of $14.58. Price fluctuations for SBH have ranged from $11.28 to $21.86 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -0.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 112.70% at the time writing. With a float of $105.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.94 million.

In an organization with 29000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.78, operating margin of +10.92, and the pretax margin is +8.39.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 381,645. In this transaction SVP & President, Sally Beauty of this company sold 21,489 shares at a rate of $17.76, taking the stock ownership to the 20,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director sold 2,901 for $21.00, making the entire transaction worth $60,921. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.51) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.19 while generating a return on equity of 161.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 112.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.90% during the next five years compared to 7.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.55 million. That was better than the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s (SBH) raw stochastic average was set at 64.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.99. However, in the short run, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.98. Second resistance stands at $15.15. The third major resistance level sits at $15.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.18.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Key Stats

There are currently 107,017K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,875 M according to its annual income of 239,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 961,470 K and its income totaled 46,570 K.