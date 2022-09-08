Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -47.78% last month.

September 07, 2022, Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) trading session started at the price of $0.9601, that was 7.42% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $0.96 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. A 52-week range for SMFR has been $0.96 – $10.18.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1.90%. With a float of $181.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $337.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.46, operating margin of -207.66, and the pretax margin is -115.64.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sema4 Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Sema4 Holdings Corp. is 46.20%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 4,168. In this transaction Former Interim CFO of this company sold 3,473 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 24,867 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Former CFO sold 20,245 for $1.99, making the entire transaction worth $40,217. This insider now owns 244,041 shares in total.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.31) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

The latest stats from [Sema4 Holdings Corp., SMFR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.45 million was inferior to 1.92 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s (SMFR) raw stochastic average was set at 5.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5221, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8330. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9267. The third support level lies at $0.8933 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Key Stats

There are 377,249K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 395.77 million. As of now, sales total 212,200 K while income totals -245,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 36,170 K while its last quarter net income were -85,740 K.