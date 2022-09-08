SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,964 M

September 07, 2022, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) trading session started at the price of $277.96, that was 11.85% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $311.96 and dropped to $277.66 before settling in for the closing price of $278.38. A 52-week range for SEDG has been $200.86 – $389.71.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 52.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.20%. With a float of $54.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3964 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.03, operating margin of +10.48, and the pretax margin is +9.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 604,314. In this transaction VP,GC&Corporate Secretary of this company sold 2,191 shares at a rate of $275.82, taking the stock ownership to the 12,146 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s VP, Core Technologies sold 7,722 for $312.83, making the entire transaction worth $2,415,653. This insider now owns 168,335 shares in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.27) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 14.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.52% during the next five years compared to 39.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.56, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 18.11.

During the past 100 days, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (SEDG) raw stochastic average was set at 61.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $297.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $284.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $323.00 in the near term. At $334.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $357.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $288.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $266.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $254.40.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Key Stats

There are 55,387K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.46 billion. As of now, sales total 1,964 M while income totals 169,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 727,770 K while its last quarter net income were 15,080 K.