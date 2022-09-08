The Kroger Co. (KR) is 4.41% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on September 07, 2022, with The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) stock priced at $48.72, up 2.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.90 and dropped to $48.72 before settling in for the closing price of $48.52. KR’s price has ranged from $38.22 to $62.78 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 3.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -33.60%. With a float of $710.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $722.00 million.

In an organization with 420000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.96, operating margin of +2.71, and the pretax margin is +1.49.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The insider ownership of The Kroger Co. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 2,917,774. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 50,283 shares at a rate of $58.03, taking the stock ownership to the 163,956 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 07, when Company’s Senior Vice President and CIO sold 34,812 for $59.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,071,244. This insider now owns 140,477 shares in total.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.19 while generating a return on equity of 17.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.25% during the next five years compared to 1.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Kroger Co.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Kroger Co. (KR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.8 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, The Kroger Co.’s (KR) raw stochastic average was set at 37.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.49. However, in the short run, The Kroger Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.24. Second resistance stands at $50.66. The third major resistance level sits at $51.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.30. The third support level lies at $47.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.78 billion, the company has a total of 715,560K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 137,888 M while annual income is 1,655 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 44,600 M while its latest quarter income was 664,000 K.