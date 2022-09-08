Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.76%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) on September 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2776, plunging -3.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2794 and dropped to $0.2582 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Within the past 52 weeks, TOPS’s price has moved between $0.27 and $1.65.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 214.30%. With a float of $52.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.60, operating margin of +28.32, and the pretax margin is +13.96.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 0.71%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +15.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 214.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22 and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

The latest stats from [Top Ships Inc., TOPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was inferior to 0.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3475, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7383. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2801. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2903. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3013. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2589, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2479. The third support level lies at $0.2377 if the price breaches the second support level.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.12 million based on 39,830K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 56,370 K and income totals 8,620 K. The company made 1,499 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.