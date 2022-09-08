Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) 20 Days SMA touches -7.29%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on September 07, 2022, with Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) stock priced at $13.45, up 2.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.795 and dropped to $13.38 before settling in for the closing price of $13.38. VIAV’s price has ranged from $12.65 to $18.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 9.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -76.50%. With a float of $223.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Viavi Solutions Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 153,705. In this transaction SVP General Manager OSP of this company sold 11,130 shares at a rate of $13.81, taking the stock ownership to the 43,995 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 9,601 for $14.19, making the entire transaction worth $136,238. This insider now owns 50,078 shares in total.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -37.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Viavi Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.74 million, its volume of 2.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s (VIAV) raw stochastic average was set at 33.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.92 in the near term. At $14.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.09.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.15 billion, the company has a total of 226,258K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,292 M while annual income is 15,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 335,300 K while its latest quarter income was 16,500 K.