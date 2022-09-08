WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) average volume reaches $1.27M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) kicked off on September 07, 2022, at the price of $103.74, up 3.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.46 and dropped to $103.66 before settling in for the closing price of $103.06. Over the past 52 weeks, WEC has traded in a range of $86.84-$108.39.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.40%. With a float of $315.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.40 million.

The firm has a total of 6938 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.30, operating margin of +18.77, and the pretax margin is +18.02.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of WEC Energy Group Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 76.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 265,060. In this transaction Sr. VP-Corp Comm & Inv Rel of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $106.02, taking the stock ownership to the 2,596 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s EVP-Cust. Svc. and Operations sold 4,690 for $105.04, making the entire transaction worth $492,630. This insider now owns 2,506 shares in total.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.67) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +15.65 while generating a return on equity of 12.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.21% during the next five years compared to 6.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WEC Energy Group Inc.’s (WEC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WEC Energy Group Inc., WEC], we can find that recorded value of 1.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, WEC Energy Group Inc.’s (WEC) raw stochastic average was set at 88.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $107.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $108.25. The third major resistance level sits at $110.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $101.63.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 34.04 billion has total of 315,435K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,316 M in contrast with the sum of 1,302 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,128 M and last quarter income was 287,800 K.