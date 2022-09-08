Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is expecting -9.27% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On September 07, 2022, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) opened at $146.25, higher 1.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $148.29 and dropped to $142.06 before settling in for the closing price of $145.03. Price fluctuations for ZS have ranged from $125.12 to $376.11 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 53.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -117.00% at the time writing. With a float of $84.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3153 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.62, operating margin of -30.81, and the pretax margin is -38.21.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zscaler Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 35,850. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 239 shares at a rate of $150.00, taking the stock ownership to the 112,622 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s President sold 9,975 for $136.67, making the entire transaction worth $1,363,264. This insider now owns 266,124 shares in total.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -38.93 while generating a return on equity of -51.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.79% during the next five years compared to -44.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zscaler Inc. (ZS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 104.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Looking closely at Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.82.

During the past 100 days, Zscaler Inc.’s (ZS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $160.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $215.21. However, in the short run, Zscaler Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $149.98. Second resistance stands at $152.25. The third major resistance level sits at $156.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $143.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $139.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $137.52.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Key Stats

There are currently 141,863K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 673,100 K according to its annual income of -262,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 286,810 K and its income totaled -101,410 K.