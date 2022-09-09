$1.81M in average volume shows that Teradyne Inc. (TER) is heading in the right direction

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) on September 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $83.88, soaring 1.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.44 and dropped to $83.07 before settling in for the closing price of $85.02. Within the past 52 weeks, TER’s price has moved between $80.41 and $168.91.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 16.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.00%. With a float of $156.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.37, operating margin of +32.64, and the pretax margin is +31.35.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 3,793,128. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 37,857 shares at a rate of $100.20, taking the stock ownership to the 234,735 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s President, LitePoint Corp. sold 3,145 for $89.49, making the entire transaction worth $281,446. This insider now owns 44,755 shares in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.14) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +27.40 while generating a return on equity of 42.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.53% during the next five years compared to 94.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Teradyne Inc. (TER) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Looking closely at Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), its last 5-days average volume was 1.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.49.

During the past 100 days, Teradyne Inc.’s (TER) raw stochastic average was set at 15.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $116.20. However, in the short run, Teradyne Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.36. Second resistance stands at $88.59. The third major resistance level sits at $90.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.62.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.46 billion based on 156,782K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,703 M and income totals 1,015 M. The company made 840,770 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 197,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.