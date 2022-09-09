$1.97M in average volume shows that Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) is heading in the right direction

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) on September 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.74, plunging -1.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.865 and dropped to $5.63 before settling in for the closing price of $5.86. Within the past 52 weeks, VMEO’s price has moved between $5.33 and $40.89.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.90%. With a float of $149.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1219 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.09, operating margin of -15.58, and the pretax margin is -13.26.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vimeo Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.71%.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -13.47 while generating a return on equity of -23.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

The latest stats from [Vimeo Inc., VMEO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.09 million was inferior to 2.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Vimeo Inc.’s (VMEO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.00. The third major resistance level sits at $6.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.53. The third support level lies at $5.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 959.96 million based on 166,194K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 391,680 K and income totals -52,770 K. The company made 110,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.