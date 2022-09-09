$11.41M in average volume shows that Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is heading in the right direction

On September 08, 2022, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) opened at $0.3861, lower -1.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3929 and dropped to $0.3755 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Price fluctuations for AGRX have ranged from $0.37 to $50.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -26.00% at the time writing.

The firm has a total of 30 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agile Therapeutics Inc. is 1.58%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 22,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.45, taking the stock ownership to the 64,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 5,734,560 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $4,874,376. This insider now owns 21,654,485 shares in total.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$6) by -$2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -21.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Agile Therapeutics Inc., AGRX], we can find that recorded value of 1.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (AGRX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 190.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5749, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.2331. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3932. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4017. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4106. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3758, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3669. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3584.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Key Stats

There are currently 39,023K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 78.03 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,100 K according to its annual income of -74,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,130 K and its income totaled -12,220 K.