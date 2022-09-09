2.13% volatility in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) last month: This is a red flag warning

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) kicked off on September 08, 2022, at the price of $169.30. During the day, the shares moved up to $171.31 and dropped to $168.05 before settling in for the closing price of $170.92. Over the past 52 weeks, ECL has traded in a range of $143.82-$238.93.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -0.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.90%. With a float of $282.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 47000 employees.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Ecolab Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 3,635,322. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 21,412 shares at a rate of $169.78, taking the stock ownership to the 31,185,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 37,255 for $172.29, making the entire transaction worth $6,418,519. This insider now owns 31,164,142 shares in total.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.09) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.09% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ecolab Inc.’s (ECL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 106.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.09.

During the past 100 days, Ecolab Inc.’s (ECL) raw stochastic average was set at 65.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $163.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $181.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $172.14 in the near term. At $173.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $175.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $168.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $166.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $165.62.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 48.94 billion has total of 284,989K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,733 M in contrast with the sum of 1,130 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,581 M and last quarter income was 308,300 K.