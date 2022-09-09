5.87% volatility in Oatly Group AB (OTLY) last month: This is a red flag warning

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) on September 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.11, soaring 2.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.245 and dropped to $3.04 before settling in for the closing price of $3.13. Within the past 52 weeks, OTLY’s price has moved between $2.75 and $18.55.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -279.30%. With a float of $310.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $591.95 million.

In an organization with 1912 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oatly Group AB is 47.55%, while institutional ownership is 24.00%.

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -279.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Oatly Group AB’s (OTLY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.31. However, in the short run, Oatly Group AB’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.29. Second resistance stands at $3.37. The third major resistance level sits at $3.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.88.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.98 billion based on 591,777K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 643,190 K and income totals -212,390 K. The company made 177,960 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -71,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.