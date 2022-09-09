6.36% volatility in Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) last month: This is a red flag warning

On September 08, 2022, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) opened at $0.80, higher 1.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.82 and dropped to $0.7886 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. Price fluctuations for MMAT have ranged from $0.76 to $6.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 63.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.70% at the time writing. With a float of $270.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $301.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 130 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.85, operating margin of -932.22, and the pretax margin is -2249.82.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 40,320. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 42,000 shares at a rate of $0.96, taking the stock ownership to the 1,158,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 35,000 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $44,800. This insider now owns 2,450,243 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2228.95 while generating a return on equity of -52.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) saw its 5-day average volume 2.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9193, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6980. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8195 in the near term. At $0.8355, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8509. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7881, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7727. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7567.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

There are currently 360,837K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 295.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,080 K according to its annual income of -91,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,320 K and its income totaled -20,980 K.