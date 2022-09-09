64.70% percent quarterly performance for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on September 08, 2022, with Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) stock priced at $11.77, up 7.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.96 and dropped to $11.77 before settling in for the closing price of $11.95. RXRX’s price has ranged from $4.92 to $29.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -177.30%. With a float of $144.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.21 million.

The firm has a total of 400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.55, operating margin of -1795.79, and the pretax margin is -1832.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 26,255. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $10.50, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 36,566 for $10.34, making the entire transaction worth $377,944. This insider now owns 549,262 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.33 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1832.18 while generating a return on equity of -47.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 130.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., RXRX], we can find that recorded value of 1.04 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.71. The third major resistance level sits at $14.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.89.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.36 billion, the company has a total of 170,774K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,180 K while annual income is -186,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,670 K while its latest quarter income was -65,560 K.