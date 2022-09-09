A major move is in the offing as AMETEK Inc. (AME) market cap hits 29.09 billion

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) on September 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $121.81, soaring 1.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.18 and dropped to $121.38 before settling in for the closing price of $122.63. Within the past 52 weeks, AME’s price has moved between $106.17 and $148.07.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 7.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.70%. With a float of $228.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18500 employees.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AMETEK Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 380,439. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $126.81, taking the stock ownership to the 45,964 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director sold 615 for $133.03, making the entire transaction worth $81,814. This insider now owns 9,560 shares in total.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.27) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Trading Performance Indicators

AMETEK Inc. (AME) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMETEK Inc. (AME)

Looking closely at AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME), its last 5-days average volume was 1.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.57.

During the past 100 days, AMETEK Inc.’s (AME) raw stochastic average was set at 64.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $119.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.07. However, in the short run, AMETEK Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $124.99. Second resistance stands at $125.98. The third major resistance level sits at $127.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $119.39.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.09 billion based on 229,578K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,547 M and income totals 990,050 K. The company made 1,515 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 282,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.