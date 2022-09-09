AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is 7.05% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) kicked off on September 08, 2022, at the price of $0.2916, down -1.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3044 and dropped to $0.2805 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Over the past 52 weeks, ACRX has traded in a range of $0.16-$1.08.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -30.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.20%. With a float of $145.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 43 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -33.18, operating margin of -1294.78, and the pretax margin is -1245.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 10,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 46,400 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,016,919 shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1245.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

The latest stats from [AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.84 million was superior to 1.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) raw stochastic average was set at 56.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2676, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3485. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2994. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3139. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2755, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2661. The third support level lies at $0.2516 if the price breaches the second support level.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 42.03 million has total of 147,332K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,820 K in contrast with the sum of -35,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 570 K and last quarter income was 70,670 K.