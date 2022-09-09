Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is expecting -18.76% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on September 08, 2022, with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock priced at $80.03, up 3.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.45 and dropped to $79.24 before settling in for the closing price of $79.61. AMD’s price has ranged from $71.60 to $164.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 30.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.70%. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

The firm has a total of 15500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.25, operating margin of +22.38, and the pretax margin is +22.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 277,170. In this transaction EVP, Computing & Graphics of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $92.39, taking the stock ownership to the 161,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 125,000 for $100.02, making the entire transaction worth $12,502,500. This insider now owns 2,926,985 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.24 while generating a return on equity of 47.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.80% during the next five years compared to 44.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AMD], we can find that recorded value of 81.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 98.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.09.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 29.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $84.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $86.03. The third major resistance level sits at $88.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $75.99.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 137.11 billion, the company has a total of 1,614,321K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,434 M while annual income is 3,162 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,550 M while its latest quarter income was 447,000 K.