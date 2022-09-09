AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) posted a 11.38% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

September 08, 2022, AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) trading session started at the price of $3.34, that was 11.73% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.79 and dropped to $3.24 before settling in for the closing price of $3.24. A 52-week range for AERC has been $1.76 – $117.35.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -153.80%. With a float of $5.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.03, operating margin of -1337.16, and the pretax margin is -1337.16.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AeroClean Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AeroClean Technologies Inc. is 62.48%, while institutional ownership is 12.10%.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1285.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 83.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

Looking closely at AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s (AERC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 265.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.86. Second resistance stands at $4.10. The third major resistance level sits at $4.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.76.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Key Stats

There are 15,409K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 58.17 million. As of now, sales total 620 K while income totals -7,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 70 K while its last quarter net income were -5,170 K.