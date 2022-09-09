Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 9,270 K

A new trading day began on September 08, 2022, with Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) stock priced at $2.79, down -4.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.80 and dropped to $2.655 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. AEVA’s price has ranged from $2.46 to $10.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -319.40%. With a float of $127.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.89 million.

In an organization with 227 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.04, operating margin of -1124.51, and the pretax margin is -1099.60.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Aeva Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1099.60 while generating a return on equity of -29.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -319.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aeva Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 31.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 66.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.41 million. That was better than the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (AEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 11.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.61. However, in the short run, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.79. Second resistance stands at $2.87. The third major resistance level sits at $2.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.50.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 596.69 million, the company has a total of 217,800K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,270 K while annual income is -101,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,490 K while its latest quarter income was -34,970 K.