American Tower Corporation (AMT) with a beta value of 0.49 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on September 08, 2022, with American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) stock priced at $259.66, up 0.84% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $262.00 and dropped to $257.26 before settling in for the closing price of $259.50. AMT’s price has ranged from $220.00 to $303.72 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 10.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 49.50%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6378 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.41, operating margin of +37.88, and the pretax margin is +30.24.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of American Tower Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 37,941. In this transaction Director of this company sold 150 shares at a rate of $252.94, taking the stock ownership to the 6,421 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Director sold 150 for $254.53, making the entire transaction worth $38,180. This insider now owns 6,571 shares in total.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.95 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.44 while generating a return on equity of 55.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.50% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Tower Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 338.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Looking closely at American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.65.

During the past 100 days, American Tower Corporation’s (AMT) raw stochastic average was set at 65.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $263.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $255.07. However, in the short run, American Tower Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $263.36. Second resistance stands at $265.05. The third major resistance level sits at $268.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $258.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $255.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $253.88.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 125.13 billion, the company has a total of 465,587K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,357 M while annual income is 2,568 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,674 M while its latest quarter income was 898,200 K.