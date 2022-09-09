BRF S.A. (BRFS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 8,958 M

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) kicked off on September 08, 2022, at the price of $3.12, down -2.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.15 and dropped to $3.04 before settling in for the closing price of $3.18. Over the past 52 weeks, BRFS has traded in a range of $2.30-$5.19.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 7.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -63.90%. With a float of $722.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.08 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 100000 employees.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of BRF S.A. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.70%.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.10% during the next five years compared to 27.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BRF S.A.’s (BRFS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BRF S.A. (BRFS)

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.29 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, BRF S.A.’s (BRFS) raw stochastic average was set at 72.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.16 in the near term. At $3.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.94.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.35 billion has total of 808,412K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,958 M in contrast with the sum of 77,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,365 M and last quarter income was -49,610 K.