Can Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) drop of -0.78% in a week be considered a lucky break?

September 08, 2022, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) trading session started at the price of $7.47, that was 3.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.73 and dropped to $7.345 before settling in for the closing price of $7.40. A 52-week range for CENX has been $6.58 – $30.36.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 10.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -34.50%. With a float of $51.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2512 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.62, operating margin of +2.99, and the pretax margin is -8.93.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Century Aluminum Company stocks. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.34) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -7.55 while generating a return on equity of -34.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 5.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.81 in the near term. At $7.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.19. The third support level lies at $7.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

There are 91,358K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 698.82 million. As of now, sales total 2,213 M while income totals -167,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 856,600 K while its last quarter net income were 37,400 K.