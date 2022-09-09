Can VBI Vaccines Inc.’s (VBIV) drop of -1.30% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on September 08, 2022, with VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) stock priced at $0.89, up 0.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8984 and dropped to $0.8308 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. VBIV’s price has ranged from $0.64 to $3.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -29.20%. With a float of $204.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 149 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1897.62, operating margin of -10781.62, and the pretax margin is -11054.36.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of VBI Vaccines Inc. is 0.52%, while institutional ownership is 45.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 03, was worth 20,083. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company bought 8,200 shares at a rate of $2.45, taking the stock ownership to the 68,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,707,463 for $3.31, making the entire transaction worth $8,961,703. This insider now owns 52,334,993 shares in total.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11054.36 while generating a return on equity of -44.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 334.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s (VBIV) raw stochastic average was set at 26.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9357, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4424. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9113 in the near term. At $0.9387, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9789. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8437, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8035. The third support level lies at $0.7761 if the price breaches the second support level.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 234.02 million, the company has a total of 258,257K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 630 K while annual income is -69,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 350 K while its latest quarter income was -45,700 K.