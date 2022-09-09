Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.80%

September 08, 2022, Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) trading session started at the price of $27.35, that was 1.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.005 and dropped to $27.22 before settling in for the closing price of $27.51. A 52-week range for CUZ has been $26.33 – $42.41.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 23.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.10%. With a float of $150.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.43 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 294 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.16, operating margin of +22.99, and the pretax margin is +28.07.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.2) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.02 while generating a return on equity of 4.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

The latest stats from [Cousins Properties Incorporated, CUZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.95 million was superior to 0.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (CUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 11.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.48. The third major resistance level sits at $28.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.91. The third support level lies at $26.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Key Stats

There are 151,434K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.23 billion. As of now, sales total 755,070 K while income totals 278,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 185,680 K while its last quarter net income were 34,050 K.