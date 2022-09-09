Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) posted a -21.57% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On September 08, 2022, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) opened at $0.4011, lower -17.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4127 and dropped to $0.32 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Price fluctuations for ENSC have ranged from $0.39 to $7.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 978.50% at the time writing.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -562.71, and the pretax margin is -825.38.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is 33.90%, while institutional ownership is 14.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 14,216. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 27,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 381,851 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 70,000 for $0.49, making the entire transaction worth $34,083. This insider now owns 354,851 shares in total.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -823.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 978.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45

Technical Analysis of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.1 million, its volume of 0.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s (ENSC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5172, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3631. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3893 in the near term. At $0.4474, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4820. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2966, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2620. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2039.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Key Stats

There are currently 38,378K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.14 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,530 K according to its annual income of -29,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 210 K and its income totaled -7,900 K.